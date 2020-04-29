Rumour mongers on social media to be booked: DA

AALO, Apr 28: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan and DMO, Dr Moli Riba, have said that people who spread rumours on social media to create panic among the people will be booked under appropriate section of the law.

“The fake news of a Covid-19 positive doing the round in a local WhatsApp group not only created a wave of apprehension and panic among the people but such unauthenticated and unfounded (act) is liable for punishment under appropriate section of law,” Dr Riba said.

The DMO informed that 11 samples from the district have been tested so far at the ICMR in Dibrugarh (Assam) and all returned negative results.

Meanwhile, the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association, in collaboration with NGOs, has almost completed the distribution of masks under its ‘Mask for all’ campaign, barring in some villages in Kamba circle.

The ‘self-lockdown’ by the civil society continues, and even the residents of the colonies and sectors have to sign on entry/exit registers and use sanitizers placed at the gates.

More than 2200 migrant labourers (including eight Kashmiri salesmen) out of a targeted 2872 have been provided with rations under the NDRF.

The Kombo Tarsu Dolu Women provided local vegetables to the medical and police departments, and ADTH Teresa Padu, ICDS EO Jumnyak Padu and MO, Dr Jumge Padu, imparted training to the villagers on making facemasks with available fabric and needle and thread. (DIPRO)