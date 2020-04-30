DC launches app to register people entering Tawang

TAWANG, Apr 29: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok on Wednesday launched an application developed by the district administration which will be used for online registration of people entering into the district after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.

The app would help the officials at the entry gate in filling up the details of persons and the same will be fed directly to the server installed in the district headquarters.

Apart from minimizing the manpower required for collection of information, it [app] will also help the officials at the district emergency operation centre check the details of the people entering the district on a real-time basis.

The district administration is planning to share this app with the officials engaged at the check gate in Jang.

The app will also enable other administrative centers and sub-divisions of the district to share information directly to the district headquarters.

ADC Lobsang Tsering, DDMO Tsangpa Tashi and other officers of the district administration were present during the launch. (DIPRO)