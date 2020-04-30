BJP opens masks distribution centres

ITANAGAR, Apr 29: The state unit of the BJP Mahila Morcha has opened two mask distribution centres in the capital region, with one in Itanagar and another in Naharlagun.

For the next four days, the masks will be distributed to the poor and needy people from these centres.

Informing this, state unit Mahila Morcha president Higio Aruni informed that their members are distributing masks to the needy in the districts as well.

Participating in the same event, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge said that

these masks have been stitched by the members of BJP women wing and in some case donated by social workers. He urged people to strictly maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Further, the BJP president said that party workers are distributing ration items to the needy people.

“We are distributing ration, especially to the non-tribals who are stranded in the state,” he said.

Attending the same event, BJP MLA Nyamar Karbak urged people of the state not to take the battle against Covid-19 lightly.

“It is going to be a lengthy battle and people need to take it seriously and take all the precautions,” he said.

He also appealed to the Arunachalee students stranded outside the state not to come back till the situation normalizes and assured that the government will extend all possible help to them.

Party MLA Ojing Tasing was also present on the occasion.