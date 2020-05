Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) secretary-general Kani Nada Maling along APWWS law coordinator Oyam Binggep visited the tertiary care centre at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on Thursday and distributed reusable homemade masks to patients, their wards, and doctors, and to volunteers of the Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society, an NGO which is helping cancer patients during the lockdown period.