Arunachalee med student tests Covid-19+ve

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Apr 30: An MBBS student from Arunachal, studying in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The student is asymptomatic.

Sources quoted a family member of the student as saying that the student is currently under quarantine and is doing well.

Sources in the Arunachal government, who did not wish to be named, have confirmed the report.

The news will come as a setback for the Arunachal government, which is preparing to evacuate the state’s students and other citizens stranded in various parts of the country.