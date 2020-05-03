Moyong inaugurates ICUs for Covid-19 patients

PASIGHAT, May 2: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated four intensive care units (ICU) for Covid-19 patients at the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The NEIFM, which was recently designated as the state’s second Covid-19 hospital, has been upgraded with 37 special beds, medical trolleys, masks, sanitizers, two ventilators, and four ICU beds.

Later, Moyong visited Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) and inaugurated the ICU there, constructed by the Pasighat PWD division.

Expressing extreme happiness over the opening of the ICUs, Moyong said, “A long-felt demand of the entire Siang belt and neighbouring Assam has been fulfilled today.”

Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh said that BPGH has opened “a state-of-the art ICU, and the hospital has added several modern healthcare facilities to serve the patients.”

The ICU is equipped with artificial respirator, ventilator, cardiac monitor and other equipment to treat serious patients.

Among others, JDHS Dr D Raina, DMO Dr Kaling Dai and MS Dr YR Darang were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)