RKMH to resume OPD services from 5 May

ITANAGAR, May 2: Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here will resume OPD services from 5 May (Tuesday).

However, patients will be attended to in the OPD only, with prior appointments made either through telephone or SMSing to 9176419 08678, which will be done from 4 May, between 9 am and 12 noon, the hospital said in a release.

It requested patients to wear masks “compulsorily” and maintain physical distance inside the OPD.

“Twenty patients per department per day will be attended to,” the release said, adding that the OPD will be open from 9 am.