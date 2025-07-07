POCSO judge acquits 6 in ‘black magic’ case

TEZU, 6 Jul: The special POCSO judge here in Lohit district has acquitted six individuals in a case dating back to 2017.

The six individuals were accused of carrying out ‘black magic’ on two girls of Pasighat in East Siang district. An FIR was lodged, and they were later booked under the POSCO Act.

The court while acquitting the six individuals – Osor Moyong, Cintina Moyong, Aido Moyong, Liza Perme Apang, Maksup Yomso and Kadum Moyong – said that the case seemed to have been brought against the alleged accused at the instigation of some persons with vested interests.

“We had to wait for eight long years to get justice resulting from a false FIR based on fabricated allegations of black magic. Repeated attempts were made during the court proceedings in Pasighat to delay the trial and derail the judgement in the case. However, the truth has prevailed in the court, though it took eight years for the six victims of the false FIR case to get justice,” one of the acquitted individuals said in a statement.