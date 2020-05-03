NCC cadets donate blood

ITANAGAR, May 2: Thirty-seven NCC cadets of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) donated blood to TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on 29 April and 1 May.

The blood camps were organized at the request of the Arunachal Pradesh State Aids Control Society, DNGC Principal Dr NT Rikam informed in a release.

He applauded the students and the NCC officials for responding to the call, “especially during a crisis like Covid-19.”

He urged individuals and organizations to come forward and donate blood during the coronavirus pandemic to save lives.