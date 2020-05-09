DHS staffers flout entry-exit SOP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, May 8: Reports of discrepancies and flouting of standard operating procedures(SOP) have once again surfaced as few staffers of the Directorate of Health Service who have been attending duty from Lakhimpur, Laluk and Harmuty in Assam were reportedly enjoying free-entry and exit even after the lockdown.

It is said that sizeable numbers of DHS staff have been plying every day from nearby Assam towns to attend office in DHS, Naharlagun.

Reportedly, the concernwas raised by one of the staffs over violation of Covid-19 SOP in Capital Complex by the DHS staffers coming from Assam every day to attend office at Naharlagun. On 3rd May, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu directed the staffs attending office in Papum Pare on daily basis and those who are staying outside Banderdewa check gate to report to PTC Banderdewa for medical screening by the doctors and go for quarantine as per the advice by the medical team.

The DC also directed them to stay back at their posting place by arranging their own accommodation and that daily exit and entry through Banderdewa check gate will not be allowed till further order.

When contacted, Director Health Service Dr. Moromer Lego said, “I have already warned them to get quarantined and then join the duty. As an essential service department, I recalled all leave and stopped granting leave”.

Director DHS informed that none has obtained stationed leave permission.

“They should be quarantined and then come back to attend duty from here(Naharlagun)” Dr Lego added.