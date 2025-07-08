Wangsu seeks kiwi research centre, proposes ITI model schools in agri-sciences

NEW DELHI, 7 Jul: Representing the state’s farming community at the 96th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Society here on Monday, Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu presented a comprehensive set of proposals, seeking the ICAR’s support in establishing a central kiwi research institute for leveraging Arunachal’s contribution of 60 percent of India’s total kiwi production.

Highlighting the state’s unique agricultural potential during the meeting, Wangsu proposed the creation of schools of agriculture, horticulture, animal and fisheries sciences throughout the country to empower youths with employable skills and promote agri-entrepreneurship. He proposed the establishment of these regionally relevant technical institutes across the country for offering short-term, industry-aligned certificate programmes post Class 10 or Class 12, modelled on the success of the ITIs.

Wangsu further proposed the creation of a multidisciplinary organic agriculture university for region-specific research, and upgradation of the ICAR research station in Basar into a full-fledged directorate for mid-hill zone studies.

The minister also requested for sanctioning of 10 new Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) to cover newly formed districts and release of funds for eight already approved KVKs, besides seeking establishment of a fisheries college and veterinary college to address the severe shortage of professionals in these sectors.

Creation of a BSL-II laboratory for early detection and control of zoonotic and livestock diseases and strengthening of the NRC on Yak in Dirang and establishment of sub-centres for NRC on Mithun and ICAR-CIRC were other proposals placed by the minister at the ICAR assembly.

The AGM witnessed the release of ICAR publications and products/technologies, presentation of annual reports, and discussion of audited accounts for 2023-24, marking another milestone in India’s agricultural research and development journey.

The high-level meeting, chaired by union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was attended also by MoS (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, MoS for Animal Husbandryand Dairying SP Singh Baghel, and MoS for Minority Affairs George Kurien.