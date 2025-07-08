New English daily launched in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: A new English daily, Arun Khabar, was launched here on Monday by IPR Minister Nyato Dukham, in the presence of Arunachal Press Club (APC) President Dodum Yangfo.

With this, the Arun Khabar has become the 12th daily newspaper of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Dukham expressed hope that the Arun Khabar (AK) team would adhere to ethical journalism.

“Even in this era of digi-

tal media, a large section of the population still loves to read newspapers. Being a new entrant, the AK team has to perform excellently to compete with the existing newspapers. Hope the team will follow the basic principles of journalism,” said the minister.

Further, he underscored the role of the media as one of the pillars of democracy. “Politics and media are two active pillars that support the judiciary and the executive. I am committed to doing whatever I can for the growth of media in Arunachal,” he said.

Dukam added that the IPR Department under the Pema Khandu-led government will soon implement the journalist pension scheme and digital media advertisement policy.

APC President Dodum Yangfo congratulated publisher Rumak Jomoh and his team for launching the newspaper at a challenging time for the print media.

“This bold step will provide opportunities to young local journalists,” he said, and also urged the minister to expedite the implementation of the media welfare schemes approved in 2020.

IPR Assistant Director Radhe Tajung stressed the importance of balanced reporting, cautioning that one-sided narratives could harm public discourse.

IPR Deputy Director Denga Bengia said that launching a newspaper in Arunachal remains a bold move, given the financial and operational hurdles.

IPR Director Gijum Tali called media the mirror of the society and assured the media of the department’s continued support, noting that advertisement distribution is now managed through a roster system to ensure fairness.

Speaking on the occasion, publisher Rumak Jomoh said, “The Arun Khabar is not just a newspaper but a platform for voices across Arunachal. Our mission is to deliver fair, credible, and local-centric news that matters to the people.”

Jomoh Welfare Society chairman Gangang Jomoh, APC Vice President Bengia Ajum, APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha, and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists General Secretary Sonam Jelly were also present on the occasion.