DIG (TCL) appeals for cooperation to maintain law and order in the region

LONGDING, May 8: DIG for Tirap, Changlang, Longding (TCL) region Kime Kaming has appealed to the Longding administration, police and the army battalion posted there, to coordinate with each other in order to maintain law and order in the region.

Kaming who was on his maiden visit to Longding on Friday, said this while holding an interactive session with the HoDs of Longding district including DC Cheshta Yadav, SP BR Reddy, officers from Longding battalion of Indian Army and Post Commander 6th Assam Rifles, Wakka.

He said, ‘The insecurity of the people have been a long and deep rooted problem in the region but it can be sorted out only if we coordinate with each other so we are looking forward to your cooperation.’

He informed that after the 21 May, 2019 massacre at Tirap, where 11 persons including former minister Tirong Aboh were killed by the insurgents, the government has decided to create a separate DIG for TCL region for safety and security of the people.

‘UG elements in the TCL regions are not only draining out the resources but have taken numerous human lives. We cannot be mute spectators to their misdeeds. We need to contain this for the national interest, and for our own interest,’ he added.

Earlier, he convened a meeting with the police officers of the district during which various issues like crime, disciplinary proceedings, TCL action plan, covid-19, L&O management etc. were discussed.

He also inspected the police station at Longding and briefed the staffs on various aspects of policing.

‘Police must conduct themselves with professionalism. Just as we expect that doctors must be sensitive to their patients, police personnel also must be sensitive to the complainants.

Each one of us can play a part however small in eradicating insurgency in the region by earning the confidence of the people,’ he said.

Later, the DIG also distributed rice to the needy people of the district as part of public service being conducted by Longding police. (DIPRO).