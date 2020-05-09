Sample collection starts in West Kameng

BOMDILA, May 8: The health department here in West Kameng district has started collection of samples for the real time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) from people returning from outside the state and those who have completed 72 hours’ quarantine here.

As per the latest SOP, 15 samples have been collected on Friday from the people, who have completed three days institutional quarantine here and the samples are being sent to Tezpur in Assam.

Earlier, only 4 samples were collected from symptomatic persons in the last part of March and early part of April owing to limited numbers of VTM kits and all had tested negative.

As of now, another 500 VTM kits have been provided in addition to the 20 issued earlier and tests would be carried out in the FQs of the district as per the SOP in order to ease the load on the facilities.

Meanwhile, DMO Dr. D Wange informed that sample collection in the blocks would take place only after the outpost MOs and laboratory technicians are given the hands-on training at the district headquarters here on May 9.

The data entry operators of the blocks would also be imparted necessary training simultaneously on uploading of data of patients pertaining to RT-PCR, he added.

Earlier in the morning, Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki convened a meeting of the nodal officers on maintenance of Institutional quarantine facilities in the district and urged all concerned for strict monitoring, supervision and execution.

Meanwhile, as per the requirement, the girls’ hostel of the GHSS here has been identified and earmarked as the regional center for SDRF office-cum-store in the district. DIPRO