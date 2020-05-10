25% cess on liquor

ITANAGAR, May 9: Arunachal Pradesh has decided to levy 25 per cent cess on liquor from Saturday, an official said.

The additional levy would garner Rs 70 crore per month to the state exchequer, Tax and Excise Secretary Anirudh S Singh said.

“All collectors of excise shall issue transport permits for movement of goods from wholesale vends to retail outlets only after the realisation of the 25 percent cess,” a state government order said.

The cess is applicable on indian made foreign liquors, beer, imported alcoholic beverages and wine. (PTI)