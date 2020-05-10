APPDSU seeks CMRF aid for left out students

ITANAGAR, May 9: The All Papum Pare District Students’ Union (APPDSU) has appealed to the chief minister to make payments to those students that were left out from receiving aid through the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF) earlier.

“The amount might be meagre but in times of such national crisis, it means a lot to the helpless students of our state who are still stranded in different states of India. It will not only help them during their journey to return to Arunachal Pradesh but also during their stay in 14 days quarantine on their return,” the APPDSU said in a memorandum.

It appealed to the chief minister to immediately look into the matter and issue directives to the deputy commissioners to make immediate payment to the students stranded outside the state that were left out from the CMRF.