CM meets IMA representatives, discusses strategies for Covid-19 tests

ITANAGAR, May 11: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday met representatives of the Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter and discussed with them the need to evolve better strategies to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting discussed procuring diagnostic machine TRUENAT to enable

faster and effective testing.

During the meeting, it was recommended that rapid antibody tests be used as the main tool for mass screening and surveillance as the number of interstate travellers is bound to increase in the coming days. It was agreed that use of cheaper, cost-effective and quick rapid antibody tests would be viable as such facilities could be installed in the districts since it would also involve less manpower.

The meeting also pitched for a robust health policy in the state to give more teeth to the health department in the fight against the virus, and for providing better healthcare services, observing that the pandemic has exposed many loopholes in the state’s healthcare system.

It also discussed the matter of having a separate cadre for the health sector in order to establish an improved health environment.

The meeting further observed that home quarantine is not being properly adhered to, and called for compulsory 14-day quarantine at government or paid quarantine facilities. The need for returnees to strictly follow the quarantine protocols, even after testing negative, was stressed. (CM’s PR Cell)