PMGKAY rice, pulses flown to Vijoynagar

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, May 11: An MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force on Monday made two sorties from here to remote Vijoynagar administrative circle, carrying rice and pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for free distribution to Antyodaya Anna Yojana and priority household card holders of the valley.

The chopper will continue to lift the remaining stock of commodities on Tuesday, subject to weather conditions.

Last Saturday, local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang interacted with leaders from Vijoynagar here. The leaders, representing the Yobin and Gorkha communities, apprised the minister of the situation in the valley.

“Several students of Vijoynagar stranded in Assam due to the lockdown have started to arrive. They have been placed under quarantine here (Miao). They will be permitted to go to Vijoynagar only after completion of quarantine formalities,” Mossang said.