Army jawan donates rations to villagers

KANUBARI, May 12: Family members of Havildar Manlet Wangchu Bohham of the Arunachal Scouts distributed 10 kgs of rice and 1 kg packets of salt each to around 112 people of Wanu village in Longding district on Tuesday. The rations were procured with money Bohham had donated for the purpose.

The army jawan not only donated money for purchasing the essential commodities but also bore all the expenses involved in transporting the commodities to his native village.

The items were distributed during a programme organized by his family, in the presence of Wanu village chief Lohwang Wangham, youths, and members of student unions.

“I don’t want my villagers to move outside the village, taking the risk of getting infected by the coronavirus, so I have tried my best to limit their movement outside the village with this small contribution,” Havildar Bohham said.

Meanwhile, the Chopnu Village Students’ Union, led by its president Longshah Pansang and secretary Jitwang Wangpasam, donated organic vegetables to the district administration. DC Chesta Yadav received the donation on Tuesday. (DIPRO)