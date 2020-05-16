Foot-operated sanitizer dispensers installed in Jairampur

JAIRAMPUR, May 15: The urban development department, in collaboration with the Nampong PHED subdivision, installed six foot-operated hand sanitizer dispensers, at the Nampong PHC and at the check gate, the SBI office, the CHC, the ADC office, and the sports complex

quarantine centre here in Changlang district.

MLA Laisam Simai, who inaugurated the sanitizer dispensers, lauded the efforts of the health workers, the police personnel, and the officials in charge of the quarantine centres in the fight against Covid-19.

He commended the departments for installing the sanitizer dispensers at short notice.

Among others, Jairampur ADC Ibom Tao, UD&H EE George Joseph, and the PHED AE were present at the inauguration.

The MLA later visited the designated quarantine centres and interacted with the quarantined persons. (DIPRO)