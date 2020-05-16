High-level team inspects quarantine centres

DAPORIJO, May 15: A high-level team led by Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo visited the Covid care and quarantine centres (QC) here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

The team, which included MLAs Taniya Soki, Nyato Rigia and Rode Bui, Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu, Health Secretary P Parthiban, secretary to CM, Ameya Abhyankar, and others, also visited the district hospital and interacted with the hospital’s staff and doctors.

At the quarantine centres, the team inspected the quality of food and the accommodation provided by the district administration.

“We have inspected the three quarantine centres situated in the district headquarters, and found that there are no compromises in the quality of food, as well as accommodation and medical aid. Following the SOPs, we have also interacted with some of the stranded persons staying at the QC to know the ground reality,” Nalo said.

Addressing a meeting at the district hospital, the minister assured to provide all possible help to the health workers, and encouraged the frontline warriors to “stay strong during the pandemic.”

Nalo informed that, besides meeting the requirement for ambulance, PPE and other things, the state government has assured to install ventilators in the hospital.

“The government has already sanctioned sufficient fund for every district and, if required, it will push more fund to strengthen the health sector,” he said.

Responding to the grievances of the health warriors of the DHD, Parthiban assured to provide all possible help in the fight against the pandemic.

“We have already released PPE to the district hospitals, and the second supply will be done within next two days,” he said.

Earlier, DMO Dr T Taki informed that there are “at least 18 quarantine centres in the district, including one paid QC.”

He informed that 57 people who have returned from different zones are under quarantine, based on their travel history, at different centres. “Out of the 57 people, the swab samples of 52 are negative, and we are waiting for the results of the remaining samples,” he said.

The DMO apprised the high-level team of the problems being faced by the health workers due to shortage of PPE and a Covid-19 ambulance.

Deputy Commissioner Kanto Danggen briefed the gathering on the various measures being taken by the DA in the fight against Covid-19.

SP T Gussar briefed the team on the challenges being faced by the frontline warriors, and urged the authority concerned to provide proper PPE to the police personnel who are on duty, especially at the district’s entry points.