TRIHMS lab return all results as backlog improves

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, May 17: The state Covid-19 RT-PCR lab at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences has tested all samples it received and all have come back as negative.

“On Sunday, 34 samples were received and returned. As of today, there is no backlog,” informed lab-in-charge Dr Mika Umpo.

Statewide, 186 samples were collected on Sunday and 3349 samples have been collected so far in the state after it made testing mandatory

for all those coming back from outside the state.

At present, 381 results are awaited.

The tests are carried out in two labs in Arunachal- IRL and TRIHMS in Naharlagun and two in Assam- RMRC in Diburgarh and Tezpur Medical College.