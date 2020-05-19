10 houses burnt

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, May 18: More than 10 dwellings were gutted in a fire incident at Sigin colony here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is not yet known while properties lost or damaged are being assessed.

The fire tenders were engaged in dousing the fire, which broke out around 2.30 PM. CRPF jawans joined the fire-fighting and rescue operation.

Local MLA Taniya Soki asked the district administration to immediately assess the property damaged and provide immediate relief to the affected families.

He further asked the administration to investigate the cause of the fire.