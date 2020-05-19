11 traders booked

NAHARLAGUN, May 18: The officials of the Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs department on Monday booked three traders each in Tezu (Lohit) and Namsai, and five in Rupa (West Kameng) for unfair trade practices, according to an LM&CA release.

The traders were booked for selling packaged commodities without the mandatory declaration as required under the Packaged Commodity Rules, the release said.

Meanwhile, a special team of the LM&CA, Papum Pare comprising Assistant Controller Amrit Taba and Inspector Debia Tana inspected bakery factories in Nirjuli area. However, they found no irregularities.