JTGMDC organizes webinar

ROING, May 18: The Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) of Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College, Jemi Notko here in Lower Dibang Valley district held its first webinar lecture on the topic ‘The psychological emergency: Handling the invisible pandemic’ on 17 May.

Resource person Dr Khushboo A Mishra, Assistant Professor at PG Centre of Psychology, Gaya College, Magadh University, Bihar spoke about the causes and consequences of psychological changes that are taking place due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The webinar was attended by participants from across the country.

It was coordinated by Asst Prof Apilang Apum, who is also the coordinator of IQA cell of the college.