Tuki takes stock of Covid-19 preparedness, focuses on food security

SAGALEE, May 19: Local MLA Nabam Tuki took stock of the Covid-19 preparedness and interacted with the Covid-19 control room team constituted by the Sagalee ADC and reviewed all strategies and plans for prevention of Covid-19.

The visit of the MLA to various administrative circles and villages to take stock of Covid-19 preparedness was followed by a series of meetings with heads of departments and stakeholders from 8 to 14 May at the ADC mini-secretariat here.

All SOPs were maintained during the meeting and field visits of the MLA.

During the meetings, the MLA focused on agriculture and allied sectors and urged the officers of the agriculture department to come up with innovative ideas and suggestions to make the people self-reliant and boost the rural economy.

Stating that self-sustenance in terms of food security is the need of the hour, the MLA said that the villagers must learn to imbibe the knowledge of sustainable farming using both indigenous traditional knowledge and the modern methods.

He asked the officials of health department to be prepared for any probable eventualities during this pandemic. He also advised the officials of the education department to devise ways and means to make education possible in the coming session without violating Covid-19 orders issued by the MHA.

The MLA also discussed the issues of the police personnel in this trying times and promised to take up the issue of inadequate police personnel in police stations with higher authorities. He directed the police personnel to be on alert to tackle law and order problems which may arise due to “rumour mongers and social discrimination during this pandemic.”

During the meeting, concerned departments were also asked to expedite all ongoing infrastructural projects.

The general administration was also directed to ensure good governance and proper implementation of policies and programme for the benefit of one and all.

The MLA was accompanied by government officers, including Sagalee ADC S Lowang during his visit.