Students to mark one year of Tirap massacre

KHONSA, May 19: The All Tirap District Students’ Union (ATDSU) has appealed to the Tirap district administration to announce closure of market on 21 May to mark the anniversary of the Tirap massacre of 21 May, 2019, wherein 11 people, including former minister Tirong Aboh were gunned down.

Apart from the minister, the other 10 people who lost their lives that day were Longiam Aboh, Matlam Aboh, Jalin Hakhun, Wangngoi Hakhun, Gamwang Hakhun, Wangngu Hakhun, Tangro Atoa, Poanhang Agi (PSO), Patwang Sumpa and Khundong Siksa

In a letter to the deputy commissioner on Monday, the union also appealed to the district administration to ensure that every school, institute and various administrative offices of the entire district observe two minutes’ silence on the particular day as a mark of respect.

It also appealed to the district administration to conduct social service in various administrative offices, schools, institutes and markets in the entire district.