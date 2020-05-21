CoE in sports education has potential to change sporting scenario

In welcome news for the state, the ministry of youth affairs & sports under its national centre of sports sciences and research scheme has selected the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) to establish a centre of excellence (CoE) in sports science education and research for conducting MSc and PhD programmes in sports sciences.

Besides other courses, the CoE at RGU will offer courses on sports biomechanics and performance analysis, sports nutrition, sports physiology, sports psychology, and sports training method/ fitness management and sports physiotherapy. The studies on these subjects will immensely benefit the athletes of the state.

The centre will conduct extensive research on sport science and has potential to contribute to the growth of sports in the region. For a state like Arunachal Pradesh, where large sections of people are sports crazy, this move will benefit the people.

Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent charge) Kiren Rijiju, who is also Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh, deserves accolades for playing an important role in bringing the centre to the state. Now that the ministry has given green signal for the CoE to start, the onus lies with the RGU authorities to make sure that it is properly implemented.

Most of the schemes and projects often fail in the state after grand announcements. Most sportspersons of the state fail to shine at larger platforms because of the lack of proper scientific support, but the CoE can help in the growth of sports in the state.