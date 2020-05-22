70 stranded in Bangalore returning to Changlang

[Pisi Zauing]

CHANGLANG, May 21: Seventy persons who have returned from Bangalore will enter Changlang district via – Namchick and Namdang police check gates.

They have reached Dibrugarh, Assam on Thursday and were on their way to the district in seven buses, out of which six persons will go to Changlang district headquarters, while 64 will enter through the Namchick check gate on their way to way to Miao, Bordumsa and Diyun administrative circles.

Most are workers and students pursuing their studies in Karnataka.

Several makeshift quarantine centres have been established in the district and are classified for different zones- red, orange and green. The returnees will have to undergo quarantine for stipulated period of time. The administration has also earmarked paid quarantine centres at reasonable rates.

There are many more people from the district still stranded outside and with passage of time they too will return.

The Changlang district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav is doing everything to make sure that every returnee is facilitated with the needed accommodation, food and testing.

The highest numbers of stranded people are from Changlang district and the district administration is expected to experience tough times ahead.