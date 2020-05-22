Changlang BDO passes away

CHANGLANG, May 21: Changlang BDO Tangjong Techi passed away at the district hospital here on 20 May.

Late Techi is survived by his wife and four sons.

Techi had joined the service as EO (CR) in 1990 and was promoted as BDO in 2013.

All the officers and staff of Changlang CD Block observed two minutes silence in their office premises to pay last respect to the departed soul and prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

“The sudden demise of Techi, who was a dynamic officer, has created a vacuum and irreparable loss to the rural development department,” the officials said.

Mortal remains of Techi were cremated as per local traditions at his village Yanman under Khimiyang circle on 21 May. (DIPRO)