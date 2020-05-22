ANYA opposes procurement through GeM portal

ITANAGAR, May 21: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) opposed procurement worth Rs 55.95 crore under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS)-2020-21 fund from the government e-marketing (GeM) portal and demanded that the state government float open or online tender so that local entrepreneurs can take part in the tender process.

The ANYA, in a letter to the chief secretary on Thursday, said that procurement through GeM will be a violation of the CM’s assurance given on 5 March for fulfillment of the association’s charter of demands, including demand for scrapping of GeM procurement system.

Opposing procurement of all kind of health materials relating to the Covid-19 through GeM with Rs 55.96 crore NESIDS fund sanctioned by the central government, the ANYA said only Rs 150 lakh (Rs 15 lakh each district) has been kept for floating of open tender in the state.

“Your plan to procure health materials through GeM is quite discouraging and discrimination of local entrepreneurs,” the representation said.