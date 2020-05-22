Pharmacists, chemists asked to maintain records of customers with flu-like symptoms

NAHARLAGUN, May 21: Arunachal Pradesh Chemist & Drugs Association (APC&DA) president Pawan Bagang informed that the government and health department have issued advisories to chemists and druggists of the state to maintain records of phone/ mobile numbers and addresses of customers who buy medicine for fever, cough and cold symptoms, similar to the Covid-19.

While appealing to all pharmacists, drug distributors and retailers in various parts of the state to abide by the guidelines and advisory issued by the government of Arunachal Pradesh in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bagang suggested pharmacists or chemists to “advice and encourage all persons with symptoms to get tested for Covid-19 at the nearest government facility.”

“All pharmacists/ retailers shall also submit the list of all influenza-like symptoms on a daily basis to respective medical authority,” Bagang added.

“There are around 1450 pharmacists and retail chemists in the state, and they are the first to come in contact with patients seeking advice for mild illnesses and for over the counter medicines,” Bagang said and called on them to extend all possible support to the government, administration and medical fraternity to win the battle against the deadly virus.

He also appreciated the pharmacists and retail chemists for showing their support since day one.