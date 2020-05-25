ADC introduces SOP for business establishments in Jairampur

Correspondent

JAIRAMPUR, May 24: The local administration here in Changlang district has introduced a series of standard operating system (SOP) for the business community.

As per the SOP introduced by Jairampur ADC Ibom Tao, wearing of facemask has been made compulsory for both customers and shopkeepers. The ADC has ordered the shopkeepers not to entertain any customer without a facemask.

In order to follow social distancing, the ADC has asked the shopkeepers to draw boxes/circles at a distance of six feet apart in front of their shops.

He has also regulated the entry of customers to five at a time in one shop. Only two workers in one shop will be permitted. He has made it mandatory to sanitize surfaces that people frequently touch like door handles, table, chair, railing, etc to eliminate the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Shopkeepers and industries have also been asked to make water and hand wash/soap available in front of the entry gate and dustbin at strategic locations

Beauty parlours, spas and saloons should sanitize all the tools and use facemask, hand gloves and clean clothes.

In addition, the shopkeepers or workers dealing with the customers should maintain high degree of personal hygiene and cleanliness.

The weekly market will remain closed on every Sunday, the ADC said informing that the weekly Monday market will be shifted to a new location.

In view of the growing Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Assam, the ADC has banned cross-boundary movement of the shopkeepers to procure essential commodities from Assam. He has advised the business community to communicate with their wholesale dealers to deliver the goods in Jairampur.

The ADC also informed that a 16-member town sanitation management committee consisting of senior citizens, license holders, officers and business community has been constituted to look into the cleanliness of the township.

He has ordered the wood-based veneer mills and tea factories to strictly follow the SOP issued by the MHA.