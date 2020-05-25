DC appeals for strict adherence to lockdown norms

KHONSA, May 24: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Bhanu Prabha appealed to the people of Lazu to abide by the lockdown norms and follow the health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The DC, accompanied by HoDs and administrative officers of the district on Sunday visited Lazu EAC headquarters and took stock of the level of preparation to fight the Covid-19.

Addressing a public meeting, Prabha advised the people to maintain social-distancing and make wearing facemasks a habit while stepping out of their homes.

She appreciated the villagers for extending cooperation to the district administration in its effort to stop poppy cultivation. The DC advised the farmers to stop illicit poppy (kaani) cultivation and take up alternative crops instead.

The chief of Lazu, gaon burah, and public leaders attended the meeting, which was held at the inspection bungalow.

The DC inspected various ongoing and completed works in and around Lazu. She inspected the ongoing work at block point near the Pongkong – Barap and construction works at VKV, Barap.

The DC also held meeting with the teaching staffs of the KGBV, Barap regarding development of school infrastructure.

Later, the DC inspected the secondary school, EAC office, EAC residence, police station, Lazu PHC and the Anganwadi centre. (DIPRO)