Villagers demand arrest of GREF workers and Indian Army personnel

Staff Reporter

JAMERI, May 24: Agitated residents of Jameri village in West Kameng district on Sunday reportedly served an ultimatum to the district administration demanding immediate arrest of three persons from the GREF (BRTF) and Indian Army personnel, who were allegedly involved in the scuffle on Saturday afternoon.

The local residents claimed that during the scuffle, a staff from the Jameri Circle Office (CO), identified as Bachu Libasow (40) was badly beaten up by the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, who rushed to the spot on being called by the junior engineer of the GREF.

The Indian Army is reportedly stationed at Dadza in Jameri for GREF security.

Libsasow sustained head injuries and has been admitted at the community health centre in Singchung.

Outraged at the Indian Army’s brutality, a meeting over the incident was held on Sunday, which was attended by the GREF officer-in-command, DSP Bomdila, OC Trizino and local residents.

The local resident demanded immediate arrest of three persons from the GREF and Indian Army personnel who had allegedly beaten up Labisow. They also demanded shifting the GREF labour camp from Jameri.

The local residents alleged that the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army and the GREF have created communal disharmony by beating up Labisow, who had reportedly been sent by the circle officer to assess the road blockade at Zero Point as an ambulance carrying one patient from Tawang was stranded.

Reportedly, Labisow asked the GREF’s excavator operator to clear the truck that was stuck at the block point to make passage for the ambulance.

Allegedly, the operator did not clear the truck even after speaking to the circle officer of Jameri over the phone. Agitated at the laidback attitude of the operator, Labisow argued with him, which led to the scuffle.