Heavy rain damages paddy fields in Ziro area

ZIRO, May 24: Around 60 hectare of paddy fields has been damaged in the Ziro area in Lower Subansiri district due to heavy rainfall.

Major portions of paddy fields were damaged due to excessive water flow from the irrigation channel and the catchment areas.

In Siiro area, standing crops were damaged due to deposition of excess silt and landfills caused by landslide in nearby area.

The agriculture department is constantly monitoring the situation of farmers at field level. (DIPRO)