Free rice under PMGKAY distributed in Longding

Ngandam reviews preparation to battle Covid-19

LONGDING, May 25: Five kilo of free rice per person under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Ann Yojna (PMGKAY) for the month of April have been distributed to all the beneficiaries in Longding district, while 84.60 percent of the beneficiaries have received the free rice so far for the month of May and June.

Under the scheme, five kilo of food grains are being distributed free of cost for three months to the beneficiaries across the country to deal with the economic impact of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

More than 70 percent of the beneficiaries have also received free LPG cylinders under PMUI.

One-time aid of Rs 1000 each was also provided to 36.8 percent of AAY and PHH beneficiaries, totalling Rs 22. 43 lakh.

Five kilo of free rice per person was also provided to 884 stranded migrant labourers during the current month. Pensions under PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojna were also given to 568 elderly, 136 widows and 48 differently-able persons.

Earlier, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam reviewed the level of preparation to fight against Covid-19 pandemic in Longding with Longding Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnow, DC Cheshta Yadav, the SP, administrative officers and heads of offices of the district on Monday.

When apprised of the shortage of manpower in the health department in the district, the minister assured to take up the matter with the state government.

Acknowledging the efforts put in by the frontline workers, the minister advised them to stay alert for the next few more weeks. He also visited the quarantine facility at VKV, Senua and interacted with the people observing quarantine.

MLA Wangnow, while appreciating the efforts made by the district administration in handling the situation so far, put emphasis on maintaining Covid-19 protocol strictly as those returning now would be mostly from the virus affected areas.

He insisted that the village surveillance team should take the responsibility to enforce the home quarantine protocol strictly.

Supporting the idea of ban on meat import from neighbouring states during this period, he also suggested for initiation of home delivery of LPG cylinders in Longding town.

DC Yadav briefed on the measures undertaken so far in checking Covid-19 and also about the change in the strategy taken apprehending huge number of returnees.

SP Bharat Reddy informed about the difficulty being faced in managing crowd in the bank area in Longding town, despite sufficient police personnel. (DIPRO)