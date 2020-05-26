Farmers receive 1.5 lakh fish seeds

EMCHI, May 25: Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary & Fisheries Minister Tage Taki distributed 1,50,000 free fish seeds, lime and formulated fish feed to 150 progressive fish farmers of Papum Pare district here at the government fish farm.

The programme was organised by the district fisheries development office of Yupia under the banner ‘An initiative towards maximizing fish production: free fish seed distribution to progressive fish farmers’.

Taki stressed on the youth of the state to take up fish culture and other agri-allied activities in a professional way to attain self dependency and quality reliability. He also emphasized on the profit from self employment in this sector for healthy income generation and further assured all possible assistance from the government.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali also encouraged the fish farmers and spoke of the importance of aquaculture and the health benefits of having fresh fish.

Director Fisheries Joyshil Taba informed that about 48 MT of fishes were sold during the lockdown period within the capital complex with the support of local fish farmers and about seven million fish seeds have been produced so far in the government fish farm at Emchi.

The seed distribution would be done in phases till July and the demands of the fish farmers of the district would be attained without the need of importing fish seed from neighbouring states.

The programme was also attended by the fisheries assistant director, Gumto circle officer and officials of the department. (DIPRO)