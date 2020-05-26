Himalayan Univ holds webinar on CSR

ITANAGAR, May 25: The Himalayan University, in collaboration with the Manglayatan University organized a webinar on the relevance of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in tackling Covid -19, here on Monday.

Former chief secretary of Tripura government, Sanjay Kumar Panda said that “corporates must convert challenges into opportunity and should have synergy with the government initiative.”

“CSR is not merely providing a financial resource; rather it is about participation of the corporate making a difference as major stakeholder of society,” he said.

Indian Social Responsibility Network CEO Santosh Gupta said the corporates have to play a crucial role in providing technology to people so that people can access education, health and other things.

Dean and Director of Mangalayatan University, Prof Shivaji Sarkar said, “Only the Corporate Act cannot do anything; will is important.” He further said it is time for corporates to build a relationship with the society.

Mangalayatan University VC AK Mishra said the corporates should invest in creating awareness and sensitizing people, besides other things, during this Covid-19 pandemic. He also said that the companies can play a critical role in mitigating the sufferings of the migrant labourers.

Himalayan University VC Dr HS Sharma spoke about the relevance of CSR.

Joint Director of Mangalayatan University Dr Dhiraj K Garg also spoke on the role of the corporate towards the society.