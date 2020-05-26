Tobacco products seized by volunteers of MSRH

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, May 25: Amid the nationwide lockdown, volunteers of the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, the youth wing of the United Miao Mission, seized a large amount of tobacco-based products from the shopkeepers of Miao Màrket on Monday.

The seized products were set ablaze in presence of a large gathering of shopkeepers.

There is a standing executive order by district and local administration banning sale of tobacco products in Changlang district.

The Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung appealed to the shopkeepers to respect the executive ban and put a permanent halt to sale of banned items.

Responding to public outcry over shopkeepers for openly charging exorbitant prices on essential items, the local youths warned them not to exploit the situation arising out of the nationwide lock down.

The shopkeepers were also asked to mandatorily wear face masks and hand gloves while dealing with customers and maintain social distancing protocol, said MSRH secretary general Gamseng Singpho.