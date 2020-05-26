‘Repair road leading to PHC’

HOLLONGI, May 24: Locals here on Monday appealed to the concerned authority to repair the dilapidated entrance road leading up to the primary health centre (CHC), beat forest office and dozens of local residences.

Much to the inconvenience of people living nearby, including patients, the two-kilometre stretch of road from the check gate at Hollongi to the PHC is lying in a pathetic condition, with the monsoon rain now making it worse.

“On Sunday, my cousin and I hired a tractor and filled the road with gravel,” a local resident said, adding: “You would have understood our plight better if you had seen the condition of the road before its filling.”

He hoped that the administration would take an initiative to address the problems faced by the people.

It should be noted here that this is the same route used daily by the Covid-19 health care workers of the PHC deputed at the Hollongi check gate.