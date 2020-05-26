‘State quarantine centre ready to accommodate 100 persons’

NAHARLAGUN, May 25: The state quarantine centre (SQC) here at Lekhi village is “ready to accommodate 100 persons as of now, and all facilities like water, electricity, drinking water etc are being made available along with other basic requirements.”

DC Capital Region Komkar Dulom informed this during a visit to the SQC on Monday with UD Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop and Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu to hold a review meeting with the concerned officers, including HoDs to check the preparedness of the SQC, which has been set up to accommodate people returning from various states.

“We are expecting huge inflow of returnees as flight services has also been resumed along with railway service and the SQC here can accommodate a total of 1120 persons once the whole complex is done,” Dulom said while informing that the administration, police, health, IMC, work departments etc are working 24×7 to ensure the same.

The DC also informed that all arrangements have been made while adhering strictly to the SOPs of the MoHFW like social distancing and health and hygiene and also keeping in mind the safety and convenience of the people.

The DC further appealed to the denizens not to raise issues against those hotels functioning as quarantine centres as “the people accommodated there aren’t positive cases but those who have come from outside and following standard operating procedure of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.”

“As the cases of Covid-19 are rapidly increasing, it is necessary that those coming from outside are strictly quarantined and released only after their results are negative. This is the only way to contain the disease at initial level and to ensure the safety of everyone. Also, the team of magistrates, police and health are supervising them 24×7, added the DC.

IMC Executive Engineer Tadar Tarang informed that sanitisation team is also stationed there 24×7 to carry out regular sanitisation.

Apart from this, the IMC is also regularly carrying out sanitisation at PTC, paid quarantine centres and also all vehicles entering through the check gates and those used in ferrying returnees from the PTC to SQC are regularly sanitised along with sanitisation of other establishments in the Capital Region.

DMO Dr Mandip Perme explained about the medical team stationed there and also about the separate counters which have been set up. Right from registration to sample testing to allotment of rooms have been properly planned out while emphasising on social distancing and hygiene at all the counters.

In view of the monsoon season, the Capital DC has urged people residing by the river banks and landslide areas to shift to safer places till the rain stops and also urged public to refrain from building houses in such vulnerable locations.

The secretary urged all to work in coordination to ensure timely completion and also to ensure that basic facilities are available in the SQC.

Among others, Capital SP Tumme Amo and Naharlagun EAC Likha Radh were present. (DIPRO)