Curfew in Dollungmukh as cases rise in Assam

DOLLUNGMUKH, May 26: Considering spike of Covid-19 positive cases in neighbouring district of Lakhimpur in Assam, Dollungmukh SDO Koj Tacho on Tuesday clamped section 144 CrPC in Dollungmukh area till 31 May.

The SDO said that imposition of section 144 CrPC is a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Dollungmukh.

“Since positive cases of Covid-19 are increasing rapidly in Lakhimpur district of Assam and nearby places, the objective of section 144 is to restrict the movement of people to Assam, because unknown person(s) could be asymptomatic carrier of virus” the SDO said.

The section would remain in place till 31 May from 7 PM to 7 AM, during which the Rajali check gate would be sealed, naka will be established at Dollung River and the Tama Bridge. Issuance of permits for any type of movement stands cancelled.