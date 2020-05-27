Three dead in Arzoo landslide

ARZOO, May 26: Three of a family were buried alive in a landslide in Arzoo village in Dibang Valley district.

A mother and two of her children-a son (7) and daughter (3)-were buried alive as their house came under heavy rain-triggered landslides on Monday afternoon. The bodies were retrieved on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, Khandu said the state and its people are with the victims during this trying time.

Assuring all possible support from the state government, the chief minister directed the district administration and the disaster management department to continuously monitor the situation.

He appealed to the people living in the low land areas to shift to safer places, while requesting those residing in landslide prone areas to immediately get to safer locations.

Khandu also issued directives to respective deputy commissioners and disaster management department to monitor the situation on regular basis. (CM’s PR Cell)