Villagers set up home quarantine centres

NAMSAI, May 28: Villagers of Upper Silatoo and Jona III villages in Namsai district have set up community quarantine centres at their respective villages in order to house the people who have been released from quarantine centres and have been advised to undergo 14 days home quarantine.

The people are undergoing home quarantine in these centres instead of their own homes and they are being monitored by the respective villagers.

Currently there are nine people at the community quarantine centre at upper Silatoo and 24 in Jona III.

They have returned from outside the state and have been released from quarantine centres after their tests results came back as negative and were advised to undergo home quarantine.

“This welcoming step by the community will go a long way in providing assistance to the district administration and health department in effective monitoring of persons advised for home quarantine,” said a statement from the district administration. (DIPRO)