Chennai returnee tests Covid-19 positive

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, May 28: Another person was detected positive for Covid-19 late Wednesday night. The person is asymptomatic and reported to be doing well.

The Covid-19 positive person is reportedly an 18-year-old male, who returned to the state from Chennai on Saturday on the Chennai-Dibrugarh special train, arranged by the government for stranded people from the North East.

Sources in the medical department said the report came late Wednesday night from the TRIHMS, prompting the activation of the district level incidental response team.

The young man was reportedly staying in paid quarantine along with two other friends. The two have tested negative for Covid-19

“While the samples of the two others have tested negative, all three have been shifted to a Covid care centre. They have been kept separately at the Covid care centre,” health department officials informed.

Updating on the state Covid situation, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang said, “The person who tested positive is asymptomatic and doing fine.”

Libang further appealed to the people of Arunachal to abide by the safety measures to contain Covid-19.

“Cooperation from the public is the need of hour to contain the disease,” he said while appealing to the people to strictly follow all safety measures.

(Disclaimer: we have updated this news as the detection of the COVID-19 case was done in TRIHMS and not RMRC, Dibrugarh as reported earlier.)

(BULLETIN ON COVID-19 FOR ARUNACHAL PRADESH)