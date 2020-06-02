Double standards of Indians

Racism is back to haunt the United States of America. Violence has erupted in cities across the US on the sixth night of protests sparked by the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd. Dozens of cities imposed curfews, but many people ignored them, leading to standoffs and clashes. The country is experiencing the most widespread racial turbulence and civil unrest since the backlash to the assassination of Martin Luther King in 1968. Celebrities from across the world, hailing from various fields, have come out to voice their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

These include many Bollywood superstars and non-resident Indians. They are making the right noise by joining the global movement against racism. However, many of the Indians who are raising voices against racism in the US are the ones who remain mum when minorities are lynched in the streets of India and killed during communal riots. They keep quiet when people of the Northeast region are racially abused in various parts of the country. These celebrities have no courage to take on the right wing fanatics in India and do not speak a word to condemn the atrocities committed on the minorities. Their double standards have been fully exposed. Just like they are vocal about black lives, they should care for the minorities and ethnic rights in India.