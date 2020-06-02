Tayeng inspects check gate, quarantine centres

ROING, Jun 1: Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng on Monday visited the Shantipur check gate here in Lower Dibang Valley district to take stock of the arrangements made for the people returning to the district from outside.

Tayeng, accompanied by DC Mitali Namchoom, Parbuk SDO Eving Yirang and DDMO Tsering Ngurup, inspected the cleaning/disinfection facilities for vehicles, besides screening and quarantining of returnees.

She also interacted with the officials who are working in shifts at the screening centres.

The MLA visited the quarantine centres at the JNV and the IPS here, and enquired after the inmates’ wellbeing. She also asked them about the facilities being provided to them.

A total of 127 people are currently under quarantine at both the facilities, and those who returned from the green zones are being housed separately from the returnees from the red and orange zones.

During the interaction, the returnees expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them.

The team also observed the sample collection process underway at the JNV quarantine centre. (DIPRO)