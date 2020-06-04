Nine more Covid-19 cases reported from Changlang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 3: Nine more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal. All the cases are from Changlang district, which already had 16 cases, taking the district’s total to 25 cases.

The health department said all of them are asymptomatic and will be taken into covid care centres.

All those who tested positive were in quarantine facilities.

The state now has a total of 37 active cases, with one recovery.

Lohit, Namsai, Pakke Kessang, Tawang and Upper Siang districts have one case each, while the Itanagar-Capital Region has seven cases.

Meanwhile, the total samples collected in the state are 9551. The results of 1583 samples are awaited.

On Wednesday, 452 samples were collected in the state with 115 samples in the Capital, followed by 74 in Changlang, according to the daily bulletin issued by the health department.