UD Minister takes stock of facilities in quarantine centres

DIYUN, Jun 3: Urban Development & Food Minister Kamlung Mossang visited all facility quarantine centres here under Changlang district on Wednesday and took stock of the facilities provided to the inmates.

Diyun circle has the largest number of returnees from various parts of the country, most of them from red zone areas. In the last two days, at least 14 returnees have tested corona positive, including a minor. They have been shifted to covid care centres from quarantine facility and are asymptomatic.

The minister has appealed to the public to adhere to the laid down lockdown protocols by mandatorily wearing facemasks, and maintaining social distance in order to avoid spread of the virus.

The area’s shopkeepers have also been advised to use hand gloves while dealing with customers.

The minister was accompanied by MLA Shomlung Mossang, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav, ADC Bordumsa, EAC Diyun, SDPO Miao, DSP Tasi Darang, OC Diyun P K Kalita and others.